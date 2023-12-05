ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
- RPD: Victim shot multiple times drives to West Avenue
- Man found dead on Kosciusko Street, RPD investigates
- ‘I refuse to quit:’ The search continues for missing RIT student Matthew Grant
- Wyoming County replaces ambulance provider amid Monroe Ambulance shortages
- USPS encourages you to send your holiday packages soon
Weather forecast: Snow showers to stay in the forecast
Lake effect snow showers to continue to impact the Rochester area Tuesday and Wednesday. Little to no accumulation is expected from these bands. High temperatures continue their downward trend with mid 30s for Tuesday and low 30s for Wednesday. These will be the coldest temperatures for the week, as temperatures are expected to start to slowly climb back up.