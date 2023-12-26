ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Christmas 2023 will go down as one of the warmest on record as the Rochester airport has peaked (unofficially) at 56 degrees. That would tie for sixth warmest since records began in the late 1800s and the warmest since 1982, when we hit the record of 66 degrees. Learn more about the warmth here.