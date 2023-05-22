ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, May 22, 2023.
- Rochester man shot near Avenue D, RPD investigates
- Brooks Koepka fends off challengers to win third PGA Championship
- Local organization hosts symposium on cannabis safety
- Sending off Lilac Festival with annual 5k and 10k race
- How Wanamaker Trophy engraver will add name between last putt and presentation
Weather forecast: Plenty of dry time this week with comfortable warmth to start
Outside of the lingering haze, a moisture starved cold front coming in from the north will drop in overnight bringing nothing more than just a few innocent clouds and not much in the way of rain. It will however bring in a bout of cooler air with lows near 50 degrees and highs only reaching the low 60s by Monday afternoon under hazy sunshine. This front will end up stalling just to the south of our region, parking itself across the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania on Tuesday. This combined with a weak trough passing through may provide an isolated shower across the western Finger Lakes during the afternoon while everyone else remains mostly sunny and dry.