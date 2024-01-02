ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Tuesday will start out with a mix of sun and clouds with morning temperatures around 30 degrees. Clouds will continue to move out of the area as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Our best chance to see the sun will be during the afternoon hours. Clouds will start to move back into the area later Tuesday evening, ahead of some snow showers. A chance of snow showers as well as cooler air creep back into our forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday. Any accumulation will probably happen with lake effect by Wednesday night and Thursday. We’ll see a dive in temps here with Thursday’s highs in the low 30s.