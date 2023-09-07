ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Ample instability will support a few strong to marginally severe storms, especially across the Finger Lakes. Anything that does get frisky will be capable of producing stronger wind gusts and hail, alongside heavy rain and frequent lightning. After sunset we’ll watch our risk decline as storms lose the heat of the day and move east.