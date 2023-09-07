ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, September 7, 2023.
- Suspect arrested in East Avenue murder case
- Scammers pose as law enforcement trying to get folks to pay for missing jury duty
- 71 new asylum seekers arrive in Rochester
- Sinkhole repairs complete on St. Paul Blvd.
- Sean McDermott, Bills defense preparing to face Aaron Rodgers
Weather forecast: Strong Storms Possible Thursday Afternoon
Ample instability will support a few strong to marginally severe storms, especially across the Finger Lakes. Anything that does get frisky will be capable of producing stronger wind gusts and hail, alongside heavy rain and frequent lightning. After sunset we’ll watch our risk decline as storms lose the heat of the day and move east.