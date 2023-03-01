ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The clouds Wednesday bring a brief burst of rain and snow along a weak disturbance into the afternoon. It will be a mix of rain and snow, with a slight lean towards more snow towards the lakeshore and north of the thruway. Highs during the day will approach the mid-30s but with shallow warmth it won’t melt all of the snow but should stop it from accumulating on the roads. Expect the potential of soupy and slushy roads when leaving for home at the end of the day. Into Thursday, we get off easy in between systems with high pressure to our north. We won’t be able to count on the sun either, as clouds remain stubborn over the area. Highs will settle in the mid-30s for most.