ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, August 17, 2023.

We’ll climb steadily temperature wise through Thursday along a southerly wind with highs topping out in the low to mid 80s across much of Western New York. Southerly flow is courtesy of an approaching cold front which will bring a fresh round of rain to the region, but not until we head towards the earliest hours of Friday. Most of Thursday will be marked with sunshine and slowly increasing clouds so get out and enjoy it if you can.