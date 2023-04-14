ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Friday is nearly a copy and paste day from the one before. Highs will bump quickly to the upper 70s and low 80s again. The big difference will be weaker and more westerly winds. This opens up the chance to see a lake breeze form which if it does could limit highs north of the thruway to the 70s. Otherwise expect mostly sunny conditions, with only a few passing clouds.