ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 17, 2023.
- NYSP: Trooper shoots and kills knife-wielding 17-year-old in East Bloomfield
- Man dies after getting hit by car on Driving Park Avenue
- Multi-family house catches fire off Martin Street
- Portion of Inner Loop to close for repairs for most of Friday
- Hyundai sets up anti-theft mobile clinic at Innovative Field for the weekend
Weather forecast: Rain and wind back in the forecast
Friday will start out warm and cloudy. Temperatures are expected to climb to 60° early in the day. Our cold front will move into the area later in the morning, bringing gustier winds and rain. Temperatures will start to decrease, ending our warm streak here in Rochester. Saturday will remain mostly dry. High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s, but we may be able to catch a glimpse of the sun later in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a rain/snow mix on Sunday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s.