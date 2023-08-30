ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
- Over 50 more asylum seekers arrive in Rochester overnight
- Idalia now dangerous Category 4 hurricane with ‘catastrophic’ storm surge
- Man in stable condition after getting shot several times in Gates
- First legal cannabis sales in Rochester happening Wednesday
- Von Miller to start season on PUP list, will miss first 4 games of the season
Weather forecast: Cooler air arrives ahead of a longer term warmup; Idalia continues to strengthen
Today, expect much cooler weather with an abundance of clouds as morning rain from a passing cold front wraps up and we transition into more lake effect rain and clouds across the region. Not everyone will see rain but we all will see highs struggle into the 60s for the afternoon in Western New York.