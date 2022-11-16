ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
- Monroe County approves funding to address hospital backlog
- RPD: Greece police officer involved in murder/suicide
- Ceremony dedicated to fallen soldier and McQuaid graduate
- Getting staffing up to speed in public works departments this winter
- NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
- Trump announces 2024 run for president
Weather forecast: Clouds today ahead of lake effect tonight
Warmer air will turn snow to cold rain after sunrise, effectively ending our chance for any accumulation (and likely melting whatever stuck) from there. We should end up making it to 40 degrees by afternoon Wednesday with only isolated rain/snow showers lingering.