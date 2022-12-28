ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
- Hit-and-run victim man of service to community, dedicated to feeding the poor
- Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
- Generator takes four-hour ride to save 150 people in Buffalo shelter during blizzard
- Driver seriously injured in I-490 rollover crash
- Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic
- RTS and Center for Employment Opportunities partner for snow removal intiative
Weather forecast: Done. Snow has ended, warmth set to flourish from here
Lake effect snow is winding down rapidly as we get ready to officially close the book on this historic snowstorm west of Rochester.