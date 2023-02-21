ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
- NYSP: Woman dies after Sunday crash on I-490
- Woman killed by falling tree in Genesee County
- New award to honor legacy of community servant killed in hit-and-run
- Some childcare centers booked until fall of 2024
- Rochester nonprofit seeks positive change after hiring first youth social worker
- West Herr Automotive Group presents van to Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester
Weather forecast: Active week ahead with a focus on Wednesday/Thursday
Our Tuesday will feature a few rain/snow showers set to arrive late morning into the afternoon. This will be part of a weak clipper system that will be in and out quickly, not expected to produce any snow accumulation or impact to road conditions. In the big scheme of things, this system will be the appetizer to Wednesday night’s main event.