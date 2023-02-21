ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Our Tuesday will feature a few rain/snow showers set to arrive late morning into the afternoon. This will be part of a weak clipper system that will be in and out quickly, not expected to produce any snow accumulation or impact to road conditions. In the big scheme of things, this system will be the appetizer to Wednesday night’s main event.