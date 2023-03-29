ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
- 19-year-old man struck by gunshot fired into house
- Hilton CSD meeting has parents supporting, opposing ‘This Book is Gay’, questioning bomb threats
- WATCH: RPD releases videos of recent smash-and-grab suspects
- Firing Pin owner gives update after fire at shooting range
- Rochester ranks as one of the worst cities for allergies
Weather forecast: Wednesday snow squall drives big changes ahead
Today is full of trickery. Morning and early afternoon partial sunshine will help temperatures jump into the lower 50s by the afternoon. While you’re soaking up spring, a potent cold front is lurking to our west, barreling in our direction with an ETA just in time for the afternoon commute.