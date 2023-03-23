ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 23, 2023.
- Pedestrian dead after getting hit by car in Town of Alabama
- Hilton CSD evacuated, closed for day after bomb threats
- OCSO: Corrections officer arrested for eavesdropping at Ontario County courthouse
- After snow plow ‘no-show’, customers file complaints with State AG, RPD, and BBB
- Former RealEats employee sues company after abrupt closure
Weather forecast: Tracking the rain today
Off and on rain showers last through this afternoon with plenty of dry time. Expect temperatures to peak right after lunchtime along a cold front that moves south tonight.