ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 10, 2023.
- High winds causing power outages
- Rochester mother accused of killing 1-year-old son due in court Friday
- Dimitri Cash Sr. sentenced to additional 8 to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to kill judge
- Rochester mayor calls on Kia, Hyundai to fix security flaws
- “Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
Weather forecast: First the rain, then the wind
Our main headline will be wind from here on out that ramps up overnight. Expect gusts to run toward 50 mph from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. Strongest winds will focus west of Rochester over to Buffalo, where gusts could near 60 mph. Rain overall takes a back seat at this point, but it will be around at times. Steady rain ends past 5pm, and then as the cold front passes near 10pm a line of heavy showers, with possibly an isolated rumble of thunder will move by. Once that clears our area, the wind will really pick up!