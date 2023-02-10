ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 10, 2023.

Our main headline will be wind from here on out that ramps up overnight. Expect gusts to run toward 50 mph from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. Strongest winds will focus west of Rochester over to Buffalo, where gusts could near 60 mph. Rain overall takes a back seat at this point, but it will be around at times. Steady rain ends past 5pm, and then as the cold front passes near 10pm a line of heavy showers, with possibly an isolated rumble of thunder will move by. Once that clears our area, the wind will really pick up!