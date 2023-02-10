ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 10, 2023.

Weather forecast: First the rain, then the wind

Our main headline will be wind from here on out that ramps up overnight. Expect gusts to run toward 50 mph from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. Strongest winds will focus west of Rochester over to Buffalo, where gusts could near 60 mph. Rain overall takes a back seat at this point, but it will be around at times. Steady rain ends past 5pm, and then as the cold front passes near 10pm a line of heavy showers, with possibly an isolated rumble of thunder will move by. Once that clears our area, the wind will really pick up!