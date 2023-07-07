ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, July 7, 2023.

Friday, our front passes early in the morning limiting our highs to the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers will be spotty in the morning, transitioning to storms later in the day. The best chances for rain will be in the eastern half of the region, and into the Finger Lakes. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and some healthy downpours in these areas!