ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, March 30, 2023.

If we’re lucky, Thursday highs touch 40 degrees. Regardless, it’s a cooler day as partly sunny conditions will help you forget there’s a chill in the air. Our next system is waiting, however, set to impact our Friday and Saturday. After a brief mix in the morning Friday, rain will overspread the region as temperatures surge toward the 50 degree mark. Rain will continue into Friday night and Saturday as low pressure tracks to our northwest. Saturday temperatures should take a run toward 60 degrees, followed by another potent cold front that will produce gusty winds and colder temperatures into Saturday night.