ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, June 26, 2023.

Most of the morning should be fairly quiet, but warm as temperatures quickly rise from the 60s into the 70s by noon. Another round of showers will then be likely Monday afternoon from this system, only this time stronger storms will be possible with plenty of heat and humidity to work with. The primary threat remains to be heavy rain and localized flooding, but lightning and a gustier storm or hail can’t be ruled out. Keep an eye to the sky as you make your way through the day and heading home from work for the evening commute. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s.