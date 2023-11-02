ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
- RPD: Body found in Genesee River identified as missing University of Rochester professor Heikki Rantakari
- MCSO: Man shot and killed woman in Tobey Rd. murder-suicide
- Wayland-Cohocton CSD cancels classes after social media threat
- Heat assistance now available to New York residents this winter
- Bills to face surging Bengals team in Cincinnati Sunday night
Weather forecast: Warmer temperatures are coming back
We welcomed the month of November with some snow showers here in the Rochester area. A few flakes and drops will remain possible into Wednesday night before gradually tapering off. Temperatures are expected to drop into the high 20s to lows 30s overnight.