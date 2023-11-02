ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Weather forecast: Warmer temperatures are coming back

We welcomed the month of November with some snow showers here in the Rochester area. A few flakes and drops will remain possible into Wednesday night before gradually tapering off. Temperatures are expected to drop into the high 20s to lows 30s overnight.