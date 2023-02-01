ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Wednesday will be a cold but quiet day. Most of Thursday is uneventful as well as temperatures nudge above freezing Thursday afternoon. That’s the end of the “quiet” part. An arctic cold front will plunge southward into Thursday evening, kicking off a narrow punch of heavy snow. This short-lived squall will mark the opening of the arctic flood gates. The timing of this squall could also drive Snow Squall Warnings, particularly if it arrives in the general vicinity of the evening commute. Colder air will pour southward behind that front with dramatically dropping temperatures through Friday. Temperatures will be dropping out of the teens and single digits Friday afternoon, destined to fall below zero into the evening. Wind chills will be in the ballpark of -20 degrees. Lake effect snow showers and breezy conditions will come along for this ride. Early indications suggest accumulation will be limited, favoring the cold as the dominant headline.