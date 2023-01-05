ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for January 5, 2023.

Rain moves out overnight with clouds and a southerly breeze keeping us into the upper 30s for lows. A cold front will pass through early Thursday which will ignite some drizzle but more importantly allow colder air to move in keeping us in the 30s most of the day and obscured with clouds but mainly dry. Importantly we remain above freezing Thursday and into Thursday night which stops any ice from popping up and causing issues out on the roads.