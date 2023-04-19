ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

A brief period of sunshine greets us by afternoon today as temperatures nudge into the lower 50s. Rain showers will slide back into the picture Wednesday night, exiting by Thursday morning as we surge into the 60s. Friday looks like the warm weather winner with temperatures into the 70s before showers develop late in the day. Our weekend will features waves of rain and rumbles as a deepening area of low pressure carves a path to our west. It’ll keep temperatures mild but also force outdoor enthusiasts to need to pay attention to radar.