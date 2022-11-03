ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
- RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained
- Brighton parents speak out after teacher accused of possessing child pornography
- Caught on camera: Rochester food pantry ransacked twice
- Crews battle three-alarm fire at former Rochester hotel
- Monroe Co. leaders launch ‘Keep Your Holidays Healthy’ campaign
- Nyheim Hines calls the Bills a ‘perfect fit’
Weather forecast: Emerging sunshine and a major warmup
Temperatures started in the 40s and we expect a gorgeous afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s. It will be a great day to get outside and soak in the sun.