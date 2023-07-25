ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
- Rochester police ramp up patrols on Jefferson Avenue after violent weekend
- Workers rally over Rochester Housing Authority negotiations
- New York’s first mobile CPR training station introduced to Greater Rochester area
- Grinnell’s restaurant in Brighton closes
- INSIDE LOOK: Changes to Monroe County’s Probation Department
Weather forecast: Tuesday showers before mid-week heat
Temperatures this morning are starting in the 60s and we expect afternoon high temperatures to get into the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will likely form again somewhere across the region this afternoon with daytime heating. Those storms will produce heavy rain and lightning.