ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The fog is thick this morning as a system moves through the region; the same one that brought over an inch of rain for some towns around Western New York and the Finger Lakes. It may stick around for several hours as wind is calm and temperatures are very warm, in the middle 40s.