ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, December 28, 2023.
- Rochester Police release body cam video of Murray Street shooting by officer
- Greece mall enacts all-day curfew following ‘disturbance’
- DEC investigating suspected Avian Flu outbreak in Webster
- ‘Businesses are going to start getting more involved in childcare’ Hochul’s new initiative aims to help the workforce
- Josh Allen makes young fan’s Christmas wish come true
Weather forecast: Warm, wet & more of the same (for now)
The fog is thick this morning as a system moves through the region; the same one that brought over an inch of rain for some towns around Western New York and the Finger Lakes. It may stick around for several hours as wind is calm and temperatures are very warm, in the middle 40s.