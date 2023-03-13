ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, March 13, 2023.

Monday starts the clock on what will be a developing nor’easter across the New England coast. A phasing of energy aloft will support rapid development of low pressure to our east into Tuesday, setting the stage for a significant snowstorm for much of the eastern half of New York. That’s not us. But that doesn’t mean we won’t get our own snow. Snow showers will mix with rain at times Monday with little impact or accumulation. Monday night into Tuesday, as the nor’easter gets cranking, appears to be our window of opportunity for accumulating snow.