ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Monday, February 27, 2023.
- 4 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Greece
- Stolen French bulldog returned to owner in anonymous drop-off
- Old Henrietta library demolition underway, courthouse to go in its place
- Edison Tech holds Black History Month event with Black law enforcement org
- Ontario County launches ‘Every Sip Counts’ initiative to reduce plastic straw use
- Guidance for first-time homebuyers and sellers in this competitive market
Weather forecast: Our next wintry system arrives Monday bringing a rain/snow mix
Monday starts off fairly bland with clouds remaining across the region and temperatures starting in the 20s. Things get more interesting during the afternoon when rain and snow begin moving into the area along yet another system from south to north.