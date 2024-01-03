ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

A lake-effect snow and rain band will be around at times today, bringing some light rain and snow showers.

The winds start will start to shift during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday morning from a westerly wind to a northerly wind. This will allow for us to see some more quick snow shower early Thursday morning. Between the two days of snow, we will see anywhere between a dusting and about an inch. Skies will start to clear on Thursday and we will be left with some partial sunshine to end Thursday. High temperatures remain cold, only reaching the low 30s on Thursday. Partial sunshine remains in the area for Friday with high temperatures remaining in the low 30s.