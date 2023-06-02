ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, June 2, 2023.

We are tracking a front in Canada that will drop southward Friday evening. Up until this point it has done a good job at keeping cold air to the north and warm air to the south. The boundary will start to meander into New York State Friday afternoon and evening, firing up showers and a few thunderstorms in the north country. This storm activity will work southward and we could see an isolated shower or storm around Rochester and the Finger Lakes. The wildcard would be Lake Ontario. If storms move over the lake, they can stabilize and fizzle out and this would end any rain chances through the evening.