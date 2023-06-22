ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Thursday, expect clouds throughout most of the day. This doesn’t mean we won’t see some sunny spots, but they’ll be few and far in between. Spotty showers are possible through the afternoon mixed in with the cloudy skies. But the real weather story of the day will be the highs will be noticeably cooler into the low and mid 70s across the region. Lows will once again be in the low 60s too thanks to the clouds, not great sleeping weather.