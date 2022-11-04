ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, November 4, 2022.
- RPD: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.
- Rochester mayor announces measures to tackle violence in Southwest Quadrant
- New Meal Site for senior citizens opens in Rochester
- Monroe County, Veterans Outreach Center, propose funds to renovate veteran housing complex
- Levine Center to End Hate looking for volunteers to participate in ‘State of Hate’ survey
Weather forecast: Rochester records could be in jeopardy this weekend
Southerly flow Friday takes our temperatures into the lower 70s, offering our warmest numbers of the week. If you like that you’ll love Saturday. Highs should climb into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. That could put the 75-degree record high temperature in Rochester in jeopardy.