ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 9, 2022.

A man is dead and a woman injured after nearby bullets pierced through their vehicle while it was traveling along Pioneer Street near Congress Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. Police say someone shot at the car, hitting a man in his 40s at least once. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say a woman and a 10-year-old child were also inside the vehicle. The woman was hospitalized with injuries, but police could not determine whether she’d been shot or injured in the crash.

The child was uninjured but taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to police.

It was the second homicide of the evening. Earlier in the night, a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed on Angle Street in the city.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “It’s heartbreaking for the community. Like I’ve said in the past, the vast majority of people in Rochester are great people, hard-working people just trying to do the right thing and raise their children the right way. Unfortunately, we have a small segment of the community that has no regard for human life, has no regard for property, quite frankly lacks the moral fiber to exist.”

The Major Crimes Unit continues to work to determine what led to the shooting. There are no suspect(s) in custody at this time and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

Two city residents were hospitalized after one was shot and the other stabbed in separate overnight fights Friday.

Although it remains unclear whether the incidents are connected, both occurred within a few blocks of each other and were separated by a few minutes, according to police.

Stabbing – Cunningham Street

Authorities say officers were led to the area of Cunningham Street and Troop Street around 12:23 a.m. for the report of a man down. Several minutes later they learned a 27-year-old resident arrived at a nearby hospital with at least one stab wound to the upper body.

Investigators believe the victim was stabbed during an altercation in the area of Cunningham Street earlier on. Medical personnel say the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Shooting – Jefferson Avenue

Rochester police on patrol in the area of Jefferson Avenue responded to Strong Memorial Hospital around 1:08 a.m. for the report of a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Officials say the city resident was involved in an altercation earlier that night and was shot as a result. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

There are no suspects in custody in either case. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.

A man was killed after being stabbed along Angle Street Thursday.

According to investigators, the man in his 30s was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital around 6:40 p.m. with multiple stab wounds. He did not survive.

Police determined the victim was stabbed after an altercation with an unknown suspect. Officials continue to work on suspect leads at this time.

The stabbing was the first homicide of what turned into a violent evening in Rochester. A man in his 40s was fatally shot near Pioneer Street a few hours later.

At this point in the year, the city has seen a total of 57 murders — the most recorded between January 1 and September 9. According to the police department’s homicide data portal, Rochester is outpacing last year’s record-breaking total.

In the highly-anticipated 2022 NFL season opener, the Bills looked like the Super Bowl favorites that they entered the game as with a 31-10 dismantling of the Rams.

The Bills had a sloppy first half, committing three turnovers. They controlled much of the game but let the Rams get back in it with a Cooper Kupp touchdown and a late field goal which made it 10-10 at the half.

Then, the Bills took over. Josh Allen contributed to touchdowns on each of the half’s first three drives as Buffalo steamed past the defending Super Bowl champions.

“We hurt ourselves in that first half,” said Allen. “That second half, that’s who we want to be, going out there and executing the way we expect ourselves to execute.”

Allen had two highlight-reel runs, the first a stiff arm on Nick Scott. The second, where he lunged and extended the ball over the goal line for his rushing touchdown.

“He’s a creature. He’s the leader of our team,” said Von Miller. “We follow his lead. He’s a tough guy, running guys over, stiff-arming guys.”

“He got that dog [in him]. That’s a quarterback with that dog,” said wide receiver Stefon Diggs. “You see it, he exudes it.”

Allen finished with 297 passing yards, completing over 83% of his passes with a 26 for 31 performance. He threw three touchdowns and ran for another on the ground.

Diggs had a monster game, with eight receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown. His 53-yard touchdown racing past Jalen Ramsey put the game on ice with the final score of the game. The touchdown itself was pure backyard football.

“Josh told me just run. That wasn’t even the original play, shoutout to Josh,” said Allen. “Josh sees a lot of things at the quarterback position that you might not see at the receiver position. One thing I learned, do what the quarterback tells you. It just worked out.”

Rochester police say community members played a “significant” role in solving a brutal assault case that eventually led to the arrest of a man Wednesday.

On August 6, officers became aware of a video circulating online of what appeared as a vicious beating of a male on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue.

Authorities say that because of various city residents, officials were able to identify both the suspect and victim depicted in the video. Investigators used information gathered by the community and took 19-year-old Ethan Carrion into custody in the evening hours of Wednesday, September 7.

“We would like to thank the community for coming forward with video and other key information that assisted in taking the first steps of holding this violent offender accountable,” police staff said.

Carrion was charged with assault in the second degree and is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning. He will be held in Monroe County Jail.

A gorgeous start to your Friday as blue skies dominates New York and the Northeast. Valley fog this morning will not last long and temperatures climb through the 60s, 70s, and into the lower 80s.

Saturday should be another gem with sunshine to start and temperatures climb toward the middle 80s. Sunday may bring in a threat of rain.