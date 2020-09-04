Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

Videos posted to social media Thursday night show a car driving through a group of protesters in New York City.

The clips show a vehicle honking at the crowd before speeding by as demonstrators dodge the black Ford Taurus sedan. According to NY1, two people may have been injured. Fire officials told the TV station no one was transported to the hospital.

Protesters demonstrating over Daniel Prude’s death clashed with police outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester late Thursday, and into Friday morning.

At least 13 rounds of pepper spray were deployed as of 11:30 p.m. It is unclear if there are any injuries of any of the protesters to report. According to a statement from the Rochester Police Department, two officers were injuries requiring hospitalization and have since been released. According to a statement from RPD Captain Michael Callari, eight individuals were arrested.

Friday will be much cooler of a day, perhaps another sweatshirt and jeans type of day with highs only rising into the low 70s. It will be a classic, Fall-feeling day with only slight chances of a lake enhanced sprinkle and a few more clouds around during the day. Overall we’ll keep dry, and we’ll warm back up as quick as we cooled down into the weekend.

Temperatures into Saturday morning will have a bit of a bite to them as we drop into the lower 50s, and enough cooler air moving in overhead to warrant a slight response from our Great lakes giving spots a few isolated sprinkles throughout the day. A ridge will be simultaneously building into the weekend, so drier air should keep things dry with some sun making for a fairly nice day overall.

A warm front will be nearby enough on Sunday to warrant only slight rain chances during the day as well as into Monday, but overall both days are trending drier rather than the latter and warm with highs around 80.

There is enough model discrepancy in terms of Labor Day and beyond giving us a bit more uncertainty than usual in what will ultimately unfold. However, signs look to be pointing at a slightly warmer and slightly more unsettled outcome. Final details will become more clear as we get closer into next week.