Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

After a few days off, protests resumed in Rochester Thursday evening.

Free the People ROC, the local Black Lives Matter group chiefly responsible for recent demonstrations this month, organized a protest that began at 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester. The group said on a social media that Thursday’s protest was to demand justice for Daniel Prude and Breonna Taylor.

From Jefferson Avenue the group marched downtown, reaching the Public Safety Building shortly before 10 p.m.

Some of them raised their fists and called out “Black lives matter!” Others tended to the letters, flowers and signs grouped together in a square in downtown Louisville. All of them said her name: Breonna Taylor.

People dismayed that the officers who shot the Black woman in her apartment during a drug raid last March wouldn’t be charged with her death vowed to persist in their fight for justice. The big question for a town torn apart by Taylor’s death and the larger issue of racism in America was how to move forward.

Many turned to the streets — as they did in several U.S. cities — to call for reforms to combat racist policing.

A driver involved in a crash Wednesday that resulted in two people dying has been arrested and charged, Gates police announced Thursday.

Police say Anthony Vandoren, 43 of Rochester, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving while ability impaired.

Local health officials held a press conference Thursday to discuss the upcoming flu season, and to stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza was joined by Dr. Michael Apostolakos, Chief Medical Officer at Strong Memorial and Highland Hospitals, and Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer at Rochester Regional Health.

“This year is more important than the average year on the topic of influenza,” Dr. Mendoza said. “Every year our hospital systems are strained by the flu, imagine if that happens along with a second surge of COVID-19.”

You’re in luck if you were looking for one last hurrah from summer. The calendar may indicate that this is the first weekend of fall, but it certainly will not feel that way at all.

And all indications suggest that the warm air may linger a little longer than originally thought.

The good news begins with a beautiful Friday that will feature plenty of sunshine, gentle breezes, and temperatures toying with 80 degrees. Slight day to day warming continues into Saturday and Sunday with more sun.

The pattern changing dip in the jet stream is timing out slower than originally projected which means a warm start to the work week as well. The cold front associated with that jet stream dip (i.e. trough) will mark time to our west allowing us to stay mainly dry on Monday with temperatures climbing well above normal once again into the upper 70s. Any showers with that cold front should hold off in arriving until sometime Monday night.

More significant chances for rain look to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday as the cold front makes its way through Western New York.