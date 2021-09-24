Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The Rochester Police Department “determined potential grounds for legal recourse” against one officer involved in the March 23, 2020 incident involving Daniel Prude.

Vaughn was the officer seen leaning on Prude’s head and neck area in police body camera video of the encounter. Attorneys for the officers said the “segmenting” technique was performed in accordance with the latest training.

The department did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the “departmental charges,” saying only that it “fully supports Officer Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges, of which no pre-determined outcome has been put in place.”

No other officers involved in the incident have been charged. A formal hearing for Vaughn has yet to be scheduled. Body camera footage showed officers pinning him to the ground, naked on a freezing night, and putting a mesh spit mask over his head.

Officers were called to Maryland Street near Glendale Park around 8:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. Investigators say they did find evidence shots were fired in the area.

A short time later police were called to nearby Brooklyn Street, where they found a 33-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An Irondequoit family has been displaced from their home after raw sewage backed up into their basement. An issue they accuse the town’s Infrastructure of causing. The damage cost thousands and ruined almost all their belongings.

The Hurleys claim the system on their end was clear. When they learned their own insurance plan didn’t include sewage protection they turned to the Town of Irondequoit public insurance claim center but were denied there to and did not receive assistance to clean up the mess.

“Our pipe gets snakes preventatively by the town to make sure that it is clear and because it wasn’t our fault we’re seeking at least the cleanup cost. The sentimental stuff cannot be replaced.”

The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

The panel had offered the option of a booster for those ages 18 to 49 who have chronic health problems and want one. But the advisers refused to go further and open boosters to otherwise healthy front-line health care workers who aren’t at risk of severe illness but want to avoid even a mild infection.

All three of the COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. are still highly protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death, even with the spread of the extra-contagious delta variant. But only about 182 million Americans are fully vaccinated, or just 55% of the population.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, the FBI said Thursday.

Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capitol One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming. Using the accounts, he obtained “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”

Monroe County Undersheriff Korey Brown is running a 5K every day during the month of September to say thank you and help raise money for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association.

“C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Awareness just was so tremendously helpful. I tried to think of something I could do to give back. So every day in September I along with nine other people who work for the Sheriff’s Office are running a 5K every day and then I post a picture of a child who we’re running for that day on Facebook and Twitter and ask for donations to C.U.R.E. who just does so much for families.”

Danny Greer, 17, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon — all second degree charges.

Police found him in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

18-year-old Christopher Wood and a 14-year-old boy were walking along Genesee Street in Rochester around 1:20 p.m. on June 12 when they were shot. Wood did not survive.

Cold air over both Lake Erie and Ontario will mean lake-effect rain showers northeast of both lakes Friday, and perhaps even a few very early waterspouts.

Winds will gust out of the southwest around 20-30 mph especially downwind of the lakes.

Weekend Weather: Saturday and Sunday will see warmer air make its comeback across the region. Dry air will likely last through the second part of the weekend and into Monday.