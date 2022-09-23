ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 23, 2022.
- Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Rochester shooting
- Pontillo’s Pizza in Pittsford closed due to code violations, needles found
- Man shot and killed after verbal argument on Mazda Terr.
- Judge tosses all but 1 lawsuit in Brighton Whole Foods legal battle
- New Yorkers could see energy bills jump by 39% this winter
Weather forecast: Welcome to fall!
Clouds start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a wind shift out of the west and skies clearing this afternoon. Temperatures get into the 50s
The Weekend: Those with outdoor aspirations this weekend should start targeting Saturday as the “better” of the two days with rain chances trending upward from there.