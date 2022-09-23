ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 23, 2022.

  1. Man hospitalized with serious injuries after Rochester shooting
  2. Pontillo’s Pizza in Pittsford closed due to code violations, needles found
  3. Man shot and killed after verbal argument on Mazda Terr.
  4. Judge tosses all but 1 lawsuit in Brighton Whole Foods legal battle
  5. New Yorkers could see energy bills jump by 39% this winter

Weather forecast: Welcome to fall!

Clouds start this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a wind shift out of the west and skies clearing this afternoon. Temperatures get into the 50s

The Weekend: Those with outdoor aspirations this weekend should start targeting Saturday as the “better” of the two days with rain chances trending upward from there.