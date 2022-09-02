ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 2, 2022.

A man is dead after being shot near the Charlotte Pier for what is the city’s 53rd homicide this year.

According to police, one male was found dead at the pier’s parking lot area just after 3 a.m.

Rochester Police Captain Ryan Tauriello says the victim was in his 30s. Details on his residency or full name have yet to be released.

News 8 members at the location observed several people crowded in what they described as an emotional scene, some of which appear to be family members of the victim.

Investigators believe an argument between a group of people drinking at the beach’s parking lot is what led to shots being fired. Most of the people present at the time fled prior to police arrival.

No suspects are in custody and authorities ask the public to avoid the area at this time. The Major Crimes Unit is combing the area for additional evidence that may lead to the perpetrator(s).

This shooting marks the city’s 53rd homicide since the start of 2022. According to the Rochester police open data portal, there were a total of 51 homicides recorded at this point last year.

Further details are not available at this time.

Congressman and Republican Party nominee for governor Lee Zeldin addressed public safety in New York during a Thursday afternoon press conference in Rochester.

The congressman was joined by Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor Alison Esposito and Republican Senate Nominee Joe Pinion. They spoke at the intersection of Winton and Blossom Road — the same location where a smash and grab robbery inside a Tops Gas Station took place early Saturday morning.

Zeldin said that crimes such as robbery too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.

“We often hear of particular types of crimes that get committed and too often it’s forgotten,” Zeldin said. “That all across the state of New York, we have an issue where New Yorkers no longer feel safe on these streets.”

“It doesn’t have to be a violent crime. These smash and grabs also have victims and individuals that are suffering,” Esposito added. “Businesses are going down as a result of this. They’re folding up and heading elsewhere, as a result of this.”

Zeldin also said that the number of people applying for concealed carry permits is increasing statewide. According to him, this means that people don’t feel safe living in New York.

He then touched upon his Secure our Streets plan, saying the HALT Act should be repealed, blaming the law for putting both correctional officers and inmates in danger.

“We should be supporting our men and women of law enforcement, we should ensure that district attorneys and judges are enforcing the law. The cashless bail laws should be repealed to give judges discretion,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin then went on to criticize Gov. Kathy Hochul for ignoring requests to debate him and accusing her and the current government of failing to make people feel safe.

“I’d be happy to debate Kathy Hochul right here in Rochester to talk about crime in Rochester,” Zeldin said. “To talk about the issues important to Monroe County. What better place to deal with issues like what brings us here today than to have that live debate here in Rochester.”

Pinion also criticized Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Joe Morelle, claiming they are neglecting Rochester’s poverty issues and educational issues.

“Rochester now has to wear the unfortunate crown of having more people murdered per capita than Chicago, Illinois,” Pinion said. “Where is Joe Morelle? Where is Chuck Schumer? The answer is down in D.C. doing someone else’s bidding.”

The last time Rep. Zeldin was in Western New York, a man was arrested on federal charges for his attempt to assault the congressman with what police later described as “a black hardened plastic keychain with two sharp points designed for self-defense.”

Witnesses at the time say when the man lunged at Zeldin, AMVETS National Director Joe Chenelly tackled and restrained him, along with other bystanders at the scene.

A Pittsford man named David Jakubonis was identified as the suspect and currently faces a max penalty of 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Gov. Hochul acted on her plan to standardize concealed carry laws across the state.

Under this new law, an applicant must:

Complete a 16-hour classroom and 2-hour live firearm safety training course

Have four character references

Provide a list of all social media accounts for the last three years

Disclose your partner or spouse as well as any other adults, and adult children in your home

Have an in-person interview

Those with concealed carry permits will have to submit recertification to the New York State Police every three years.

Rochester police are working with Tops to gather video evidence and they ask anyone in the area who also has video of this incident or any other incidents to contact them.

There was a tense moment at Thursday night’s Rochester Police Accountability Board meeting when one member brought up suspended executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

Dwyer Reynolds has been on leave since May. Thursday, Board Member Doctor Bob Harrison suggested that Dwyer Reynolds be reinstated as executive director.

The PAB’s acting manager then suggested they not talk about that in public.

This is what followed:

Duwaine Bascoe: “Dr. it does not matter whether or not it’s public knowledge in regards to any type of litigation matter —”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “I haven’t said why he should be restored, I haven’t said why he was unrestored… All I said was that he should be restored.”

Duwaine Bascoe: “If I could finish my statement —”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “That can’t be public information?”

Duwaine Bascoe: “If I can just, finish my statement — If I can finish my statement —”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “If you make sense, Duwaine.”

Duwaine Bascoe: “Dr. Harrison, regardless of what your perception may be, when it comes to deciding on a personnel matter, especially those that are under litigation, those matters have to be conducted under executive session. “

The board did eventually take the meeting into executive session.

Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.

News 8 reached out to the board for comment on Thursday’s meeting but has yet to hear back.

A new law went into effect Thursday, impacting those with pistol permits, and certain locations. Under this new ruling, those with concealed carry are not allowed to bring their guns into sensitive areas, like government buildings, schools, and restaurants serving alcohol.

Places like restaurants, in turn, are supposed to display consent signage if guns are allowed inside.

You want a sign? Donald Swartz with Veneto’s Wood Fired Pizza on East Ave. says here you go. “It’s the American flag. It represents us, it represents everyone, it represents the Constitution,” he said.

With some businesses in New York State required to express consent that legal firearms are allowed inside their property, Swartz says forget it.

“It’s not my business to stop somebody from participating in a Constitutionally-protected activity: the Second Amendment,” he said.

Swartz says the process to apply for a pistol permit in New York is rigorous and thorough. He says legal, concealed-carry gun holders are not the problem. “I would trust them to come into the facility,” he says, adding that elected officials should be focused on other things. “I don’t have to tell you that these past few years, crime is through the roof,” he said.

The new law has already faced legal challenges in the state by the Gun Owners of America. Governor Kathy Hochul said though, that has been dismissed.

Lawyer Derrik Hogan explains: “Nobody has been harmed by it yet. No one has been denied entry into a certain business because of the new law or nobody’s been denied let’s say a pistol permit application because of the new law,” said Hogan.

Swartz says he has no idea how New York State is going to enforce signage at his place — or any place deemed sensitive.

“You know if the state wants to come down and fine us, or do something, let them come in, because we’ll take that to court. We’ll challenge it,” he said.

And challenging laws and mandates are nothing new for Swartz. During the COVID shutdowns and limited re-openings, Swartz was a regular voice on News 8 pushing back in favor of small businesses.

It’s been a hot topic in the Village of Pittsford for many years: 75 Monroe Ave.

The large parcel of vacant land lies along the Erie Canal. For nearly 15 years, developer Mark IV has been trying to turn it into a residential complex. The project is also known as Westport Crossings.

The proposal has been a saga for years; a controversial topic among residents, village officials, and the developers themselves.

After several lawsuits, dozens of board meetings, and changes in village leadership, the project may finally be nearing the final stages of approval.

On Thursday evening, the project went before the village’s Historic Preservation Board.

Sources tell News 8 that the board must answer this question: would the proposed apartment complex fit the state guidelines along a waterfront? In other words, is there enough public access, preservation of history, and protection of water quality? The complex must align with the state’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan.

Former mayor Bob Corby expressed his concerns as a resident on Thursday.

“From the beginning, the village has asked for a project that fits the context of the village and the canal, both in terms of scale, walkable design, with amenities, street trees sidewalks,” said Corby. “Not just a suburban pod that’s only reached by cars.”

Corby said he supports the general idea but is concerned with the details.

“Is there a public benefit? It’s hard to believe that this project constitutes some significant public benefit, the village is already bracketed by large apartment complexes,” he said. “One of the points I’ve raised from day one in 2012, is the lack of significant street trees.”

The project has been put on hold many times, after several lawsuits between both the village and the developer

A few years ago, the village was also ordered to pay up after a judge found it guilty of violating open meeting laws, with regard to the project.

Pittsford Mayor Alysa Plummer said she doesn’t have a lot to comment, on other than she supports the developer’s right to build.

While developers and representatives for Mark IV were not available to interview, they provided us with the following statement:

significant redesign. Developer Mark IV Enterprises, Property Owner Pittsford Canalside Properties together with CJS Architects and BME Engineering have worked closely with the Village of Pittsford Historic Preservation Board to revise and reduce the design.

The final design is more than 30% smaller than the previous design including a significant reduction in apartment units. The buildings are narrower, not as tall, and we have eliminated the building closest to Monroe Avenue. The new concept has more underground parking and more green space on the site. The architectural design incorporates green infrastructure and embodies a historic Erie Canal commercial style while reflecting the architectural heritage of the Village of Pittsford.

For the first time in history, the property will allow public access to the site through a network of sidewalks with benches and gazebos and from the public dock along the Canal.

For decades this site was a highly contaminated industrial oil facility and fueling station that spued noxious fumes into the air and oozed petroleum into our local canal network. There will now be a fully environmentally remediated residential neighborhood designed to complement and integrate into the Village of Pittsford that will offer a much-needed housing option, amenities, and additional point of canal access to the public.

We are starting off as crisp as a granny smith apple with temperatures in the lower 50s for many. Sunshine lasts through the morning and we climb quickly into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Humidity bumps up just a bit to kick off Saturday, but a warm launching pad will mean an even warmer afternoon. Clouds start to increase Saturday night and into Sunday ahead of a cold front that sags south early Sunday.