Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

A family is mourning the loss of Aszia Grimes, after the young woman was found dead in an empty parking lot in downtown Rochester.

Family and friends were sharing food and lighting candles in memory of Grimes at a vigil Thursday. Some are using Aszia Grimes’ life to send a message to others about drug abuse.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says a husband and wife are dead in the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, their son came home from work at 6:30 a.m. and tried to check on 56-year-old Shari Payne and 60-year-old James Payne at 3153 North Gravel Road.

A bill that would allow applicants for assistant district attorney’s office in Orleans County, can be from a different county has been delivered to the Governor. It passed the legislature this summer.

A bill recently introduced by Senator Robert Ortt and Assemblyman Steve Hawley will allow Orleans county to accept assistant district attorney applicants from other areas.

Local leaders met on Thursday morning to announce a new system that will streamline landlord/tenant cases and link people facing eviction with legal and housing support services.

The initiative will help provide emergency rent assistance to prevent people from being evicted from their homes due to COVID-19-related hardship.

Rochester Clinical Research is working to find an effective vaccine, by focusing on recruiting people of color, who are more impacted by the virus.

Adam Larrabee says Rochester Clinical Research is at the forefront of the search of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rochester Regional Health needed components for COVID-19 test kits and two local companies are helping.

The two companies Iuvo Bioscence and Complemar are producing more than 7,000 kits per week — specifically the fluid that houses the nasal swab — and transporting them to Rochester Regional Health.

Our cold front has now officially dropped south of New York, meaning winds have firmly turned northerly as cooler and drier air settles in. We’ll continue to watch the clearing line punch southward into the night, which will help our temperatures to drop quickly. Tonight isn’t overly cold, we’re thinking middle and upper 40s for most.

Our Friday starts an extended stretch of sunny weather. Temperatures into the afternoon won’t get out of the upper 50s with a breeze. Things will start getting more interesting Friday night. Temperatures could spill into the upper 30s, perhaps cold enough for patchy frost. It’s entirely possible frost is a player Saturday night and Sunday night as high pressure supports colder nights.

There does appear to be a warming trend that will try to build next week, so this isn’t an “all clear” from hints of leftover late Summer. Just another sign that those days are waning as October approaches.