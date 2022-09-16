ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, September 16, 2022.

A man in his 50s was shot and killed in broad daylight on North Clinton Avenue early Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say they arrived at the scene near Oakman Street around 12:30 for the report of a person shot. At that time, they located a man in his 50s who was transported to a nearby hospital.

According to police, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Portions of North Clinton Avenue and Oakman Street are currently blocked off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. North Star Program School went into a lockout, but no children were outside at the time of the shooting. Investigators are working to determine what led to this shooting.

The city has seen a total of 58 homicides since the start of the year, according to Lieutenant Greg Bello. This comes after a 17-year-old student was pronounced dead Sunday morning after being shot near the Thomas Ryan R-Center.

If killings from gun violence continue at this rate, Rochester will be on pace for its deadliest year in history. It broke the all-time record for most homicides last year when more than 80 people were killed.

Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith introduced a new anti-violence program Monday in an effort to combat what he described as “record-level murders in the city.” The Rescue Our City (ROC) initiative aims to create a multi-pronged approach to target crime by combining forces with federal partners including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives.

As of Thursday, Rochester’s gun violence state of emergency is still in order. It was initially cemented on July 21 by Rochester Mayor Malik Evans.

As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the city, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times — and saving lives.

It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lieutenant Greg Bello says the second a loud bang goes off, it starts its job.

“It then runs those sounds through a computer algorithm — through their system, through the software, and it determines whether or not it’s suspected or not to be gunfire,” Bello said.

If the computer figures it to be shots fired, it sends out an alert. Mind you, ShotSpotter has gotten so good over the years, it knows the difference between things like fireworks, a dumpster slamming, and guns.

“Once ShotSpotter goes off, you can almost guarantee there are shots associated with it,” he said.

And on those alerts — ShotSpotter is an application on police officers’ phones and in cars, giving an almost exact location of the incident.

And the system isn’t across the entire city, rather — it’s in key areas like Clinton, Lake and Genesee, and Goodman. “At least half the city is covered by ShotSpotter,” Bello said.

Bello says in a shooting — seconds count. “It would take somebody seeing or hearing gunfire, and then making the decision to call 911, which is then talking to a 911 operator, which is then a 911 operator getting it over to a dispatcher, then the dispatcher getting it over to us,” he said.

ShotSpotter he says has undoubtedly saved lives. “This is a key tool that allows first responders to get there, both police and EMS and the fire department — all first responders to get to a scene quicker.”

And what those microphones look like and precisely where they are, Bello’s not saying. “Nope,” he said laughing.

ShotSpotter is used in big cities across the US. It is also used in foreign locations — like Africa — to combat illegal poaching of endangered wildlife.

Last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles was missing something most viewers didn’t realize was gone. It’s something that’s been to every Super Bowl since the first one in 1967.

Photo editors.

Former Rochester resident and Kodak executive Richard Mackson is largely responsible. He has created a picture distribution system that allows photos to be sent directly from the sideline almost anywhere around the world. The NFL employed the system for the first time at Super Bowl 56 in L.A.

Equipment installed inside a stadium works with the facility wifi and enables photographers to connect with the internet for sending. Mackson compares the system to hooking a giant Ethernet cable into each camera on a sideline.

The result is similar to posting pictures on social media from your phone, but with much more professional quality and way better connectivity.

“Most of the agencies edited off-site which has never been done before (at a Super Bowl),” Mackson said.

Professional photographers like Mackson — a 45-year Sports Illustrated veteran — rely on editors to clean up and post their work. His technology updates a process that is decades old.

“You’d be out shooting on the sideline. You’d have somebody come out. Get your cards out of the camera. Take them back to the editing room and you’d have to edit on-site. It was really no different than having to take a roll of film back to the back room and process the film,” Mackson says. “This gives you the ability to have distributed editing, which is an advantage because you don’t have to fly somebody to the game or get a local person to be there.”

Mackson’s daughter Lauren is a sports photography veteran herself who often can help edit her father’s work from Greece. Not Greece, New York either. Athens, Greece.

“The technology has gotten to the point now where you can feel confident that you can do it,” Mackson says.

While the idea for such a system has existed for well over a decade, the computer power and bandwidth for moving such large files took a while to catch up. It seems like that wait is over.

Among pro and college teams from basketball, baseball and the NFL, Mackson says he has ten systems up and running in various stadiums.

With plenty more interest on the way.

“The old days of bringing editors (to sports events) may be over.”

Attorneys in the trial of James Krauseneck are trying to pinpoint when time-of-death was for Cathy Krauseneck in 1982 — a factor that will be crucial when the jury deliberates.

Defense attorney Bill Easton said it’s a “fatal challenge” that the original medical examiner in the case — Dr. Evelyn Lewis — is no longer alive to testify.

Instead, Dr. Michael Baden, a world-renowned forensic pathologist, testified and had a different outlook after interpreting the evidence.

Brighton police asked Baden to assist in the investigation in 2017, shortly before Krauseneck was arrested.

Dr. Baden testified that, in his opinion, the victim’s time of death happened before the defendant left for work. He lays out a timeframe between 9 p.m. the evening prior, to early morning hours before 6:30 a.m.

Dr. Baden bases his opinion on reports from the original autopsy; stiffness of the body, digestion in the stomach, and body temperature.

But, during cross-examination, Dr. Baden testified that his calculations and interpretations do differ from Dr. Lewis’s.

The defense argues that Dr. Lewis is the “best” perspective to determine the time of death.

“The best to make the facts, but interpretation is another matter,” said Baden, in response.

“His opinion is substantially different than Dr. Lewis’s,” Easton said. “His testimony pivots on body temperature. If you take body temperature out, his position is completely unfounded.”

“It’s by no means an exact science, I think Dr. Baden was clear on that,” said prosecutor Patrick Gallagher of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. “But Dr. Baden, in his experience, is familiar with how those factors [blankets, individual’s health, etc.] affect body temperature.”

The biggest challenge here, according to both sides?

Dr. Lewis is no longer alive to testify.

“We think it’s a fatal challenge,” said Easton. “Because if prosecution proceeded with this in a timely manner, Dr. Lewis would be here to defend her autopsy which is evidently defendable. And they waited 40 years, she’s dead now, and she can’t defend it, and then Baden comes in from out of town.”

Among the many treasures in this building, you’ll find trains, tracks, and Jaré Cardinal. She’s the director of the Salamanca Rail Museum.

“It showcases the rich history of railroading in Salamanca,” Cardinal said with a model train behind her.

That history includes the story of Hawley Pierce, who lived in Salamanca more than a century ago.

“So he was the first Native American engineer in the United States or Canada,” Cardinal said.

That’s why his portrait hangs in the rail museum and that’s why Stan Carlson painted it.

Carlson lives exactly one mile from the museum and on most days in the warmer months, you’ll find him on his porch-turned-studio.

“The atmosphere is great out here and I get so many people stopping by,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s first favorite subject to paint was trains, mainly because trains had been his life.

“My great-grandfather, grandpa, dad and I all worked for the same railroad so,” he said.

But then many winters ago that life derailed.

“We were going down a hill, we hit a railroad crossing that was covered in ice and the engine lifted right off the track,” Carlson said. “By the time we came to a stop, I was on the wall behind the engineer with 7 herniated disks and my neck was really bad.”

The surgeon might have saved him from paralysis, but not the pain.

“After the wreck, I realized I’m probably never going to be able to work like that again,” Carlson said.

So he turned to a childhood hobby.

“I thought, you know, I’m going to see what I can do with painting,” he said.

At first he painted trains but then it became the kind of things he sees from where he sits.

“I prefer to do everyday people in everyday situations,” he said.

Carlson is now sending his paintings all over the world and teaches on the side.

“One of the things I tell the kids is you have to make the brush dance like Fred Astaire,” Carlson said with a laugh.

If Carlson could paint his story, he might give his clouds one of those silver linings.

“Undoubtedly, undoubtedly, for as bad as the tragic situation was of the wreck and everything that happened afterward, it was the best thing in a way,” Carlson said.

Carlson found that life is less about what train or track you’re on and more about the window you’re given — and through it how you choose to see the world. Here’s a link to Carlson’s gallery.

It’s been a jacket-worthy morning as temperatures began in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies hold on through lunchtime and clouds begin to work in this afternoon.