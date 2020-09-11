Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

This year, memorial services for 9/11 will either be virtual or in person because of the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a list of some events happening across the area:

The family of Daniel Prude has arrived in Rochester, coming from all over the country to join Thursday’s rally on Jefferson Avenue. The demonstration was a celebration of life featuring live music from Danielle Ponder with a full band in the street.

Protesters demanded justice for Prude for the ninth straight night in Rochester, peacefully Thursday.

During the briefing, Chief Singletary said police dogs present at the protests were accompanied by New York State Police, and were not with the Rochester Police Department. Mayor Warren said she requested to state officials that the state police no longer bring dogs to the demonstration, describing their presence as “triggering.”

When Councilmember Mary Lupien asked if New York State Police assistance was necessary at the protests, Chief Singletary said it’s tough to project back-up needs without first knowing how many demonstrators would be participating on a given night. Nightly protest attendance has ranged from hundreds to thousands over the past week.

The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the $300 Lost Wages Assistance payments are set to begin next week.

The Lost Wages Assistance program gives an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed New Yorkers. Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible for the program, including 435,000 people who must submit an additional certification to qualify.

On Friday, the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit along with Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley will be holding a press conference “to announce a major break in a Cold Case Murder investigation.”

The details of the case or the investigation have not been provided at this time. The announcement will come at 10 a.m.

New York state announced a revision to its visitation guidelines for assisted care facilities.

Under the new guidance, visitation will be allowed in adult care facilities after a 14-day period following no new confirmed staff or resident COVID-19 cases.

Nursing homes still require a 28-day period without COVID-19 cases before visitation is allowed.

The sullen sky of the morning along with the drizzle and fog will give way to a spectacular afternoon.

Clearing skies will result in ample cool sunshine into the afternoon. Instead of a big temperature spread based on latitude, we’re all in the same boat tomorrow. Highs will climb into the upper 60s, and that’s about it. Temperatures Friday night will be a fun story to track as high resolution models continue to drop forecast numbers.

A few models want to drop parts of the area into the 30s by Saturday morning. This seems unlikely, but radiational cooling can locally result in what will likely be the cooler morning of the season for many. In Rochester, 40s seem much more appropriate vs. 30s.

Saturday warms up nicely with highs around 80 degrees. We’re dry with morning sunshine and late day clouds in advance of our next cold front arriving early Sunday. Rain and embedded rumbles are likely Sunday, so outdoor plans may been a plan B.