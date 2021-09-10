Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday September 10, 2021.

Officers at the Rochester Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Carter Street on Friday overnight to find a 2019 Nissan that had crashed into the front porch of a house.

The crash caused serious damage to the front section of the property but was not responsible for structural damage to the house itself. The home’s occupants were inside during the incident but were not harmed.

President Joe Biden ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

The Ontario County Sheriff and his department may soon be subpoenaed in the wake of sexual harassment allegations brought against Sheriff Kevin Henderson.

Since multiple anonymous calls that came into the county compliance tip line were deemed credible by an outside counsel the board created a five-member investigations committee tonight with the power to subpoena the sheriff’s office for phone records and documents.

That second resolution was approved Thursday, meaning the board will move forward to create a task force to decide if and where the county 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Division will move — stripping it from the sheriff’s office.

Three people were arrested after a police chase in the City of Rochester. Investigators say the suspects threw a wrench, a fire extinguisher, and a cash register while trying to escape.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the area of Portland Avenue at Norton Street for a report of three males with an AK-47 in a minivan. That vehicle sped away when officers attempted to pull it over near Lux Street.

Investigators say the suspects stopped outside an apartment building on East Avenue. They say the suspects had weapons “in plain view,” and the minivan was found to be stolen on September 6.

The Lake House in Canandaigua was named the No. 1 resort hotel in New York state in Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2021.

Additionally, the Lake House, which overlooks Canandaigua Lake, also came in at No. 2 for resort hotels in the continental U.S. and No. 30 in the world, according to the same publication.

Rochester Police officials responded to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of Kosciusko Street around 11 p.m. Thursday night where they initially located evidence of gunfire.

According to deputies on scene, despite finding bullet casings in the area they did not originally locate a victim. A few moments later, an AMR ambulance was flagged down in the area of Lake and Glenwood Avenue for a 26-year-old male resident that was later confirmed as the victim involved in the incident.

RPD did not make any arrests and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

If you’ve driven through Brockport, it’s almost impossible to miss one of the most impressive 9/11 shrines in our whole region.

Martin says the bent steel beam there is from the trade center towers, and there’s a piece of floor tile from inside the buildings placed behind the firefighters.

For Martin, he says a big concern for him as we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is that people will increasingly forget or diminish the event. He’s not going to let that happen in Brockport.

Numbers fall to the 50s to start today on a cool note. Expect some clearing by afternoon and rain showers dissipate, but the cold remains and temperatures stay in the 60s with some late day sun.

Weekend Weather:

Temperatures Saturday will get into the upper 70s and low 80s with winds gusting 20-30 mph. Sunday will be a mix of clouds and sun, but we should still be mild with afternoon highs around 80°.