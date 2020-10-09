Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Nine subpoenas were issued Thursday for one of the independent investigations into the Daniel Prude case.

These are all for City Council’s investigation into how City Hall responded to Prude’s death.

The new International Plaza in Northeast Rochester is finally opening, after decades working and planning from community members.

“This plaza is a fantastic example of what can be done when citizens and government work together for the greater good of the community,” Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday for the new visitor center at the George Eastman museum. The $5 million project that began in January was just completed.

The Thomas Tischer Visitor Center is named after a former chemist at the Eastman Kodak Company and a longtime patron of the museum who helped spearhead this endeavor with a $1.5 million donation.

The NFL announced Thursday night that this week’s Bills game against the Titans is being postponed from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday night. The move comes after 13 players and 10 team personnel members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Titans’ organization.

In a press release, the NFL clarified that the game will be played at 7 p.m. and will be shown on News 8.

Hours after police foiled an alleged plot to kidnap her, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer argued in a speech Thursday that President Donald Trump’s words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said the Republican president has spent the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

MORE | Several charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Some of Fall’s finest weather is in store from hilltop to lakeshore today. Look for a good supply of sunshine, and a gentle breeze this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Tonight looks just fine as well with just a few clouds. Temperatures won’t be as low dropping only into the middle and upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Expect a “50-50” affair with Saturday being the milder of the two weekend days and Sunday being the cooler. Saturday will also end up being quite breezy as a cold front approaches. Before the front actually arrives temperatures on Saturday will climb well into the 70s! Savor it, and relish it, as a cold front will arrive in the afternoon. This front will serve as a trigger mechanism for a few showers and possible even an isolated thunderstorm later Saturday or Saturday evening. In the wake of this front we can expect a sharply cooler breeze from the northeast on Sunday with clouds giving way to at least some partial sun. Highs will be back into the upper 50s! Temperatures will remain above average with an unsettled start to the new week as remnants of post tropical system Delta arrive sparking some widespread rain especially into Tuesday next week.