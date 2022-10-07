ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 7, 2022.
- Rochester man critically wounded in Austin St. shooting
- ‘$12 million speaks for itself’: Rochester reaches settlement with Daniel Prude estate
- Another Rochester Police Accountability Board leader suspended
- New federal funds could cut energy bills for eligible low-income customers in half
- Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Weather forecast: Showers possible overnight and tomorrow morning
A few stray showers are possible across the region after 11 p.m., these won’t be more than a nuisance for anyone out late and will pass quickly.