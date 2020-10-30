Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Firday, Oct. 30, 2020.

President Trump and Democratic nominee, Joe Biden held separate rallies in Florida on Thursday.

President Trump was telling supporters that the country will not lock down again, while Biden continues to criticize the president’s coronavirus response.

Over 81 million votes have already been cast nationwide through early voting.

Early voting in Monroe County

Here are some quick numbers on early voting in Monroe County:

Over 150,000 votes already, 30% of eligible voters

Over 82,000 absentee ballots received

Early voting ends on Sunday, November 1st

A rochester company is playing a big part in helping businesses fight the virus.

RP Fedder has manufactured coronavirus capturing filters and devices.

The company has developed over 300 different types of filtration systems that remove the virus from the air.

These devices are being used in businesses around the world to keep employees and customers safe.

The Rochester City School District will keep students at home through at least January 4th.

Superintendent Doctor Lesli Meyers-Small says this decision was made after talking to parents, teachers, county health officials, and other districts across the state.

The district says continuing to improve remote learning is their focus.

New York State now has a new resource for parents to see how their kids are performing in school.

The State Education Department says the parent dashboard is designed to increase transparency from schools to parents.

An amber alert was activated on Wednesday when 15-year -old Alyssa Bel and her two month old baby were reported missing in the town of clarendon.

After the alert, bel and the baby’s father, 16-year-old Kevin Huntington, dropped the baby off with a relative in auburn.

The baby was not harmed.

Six people are dead as Hurricane Zeta continues to move towards the east coast.

The strong category two storm made landfall on Wednesday along the gulf coast.

It has since moved towards the Atlantic Ocean, causing building damage, and large scale power outages.