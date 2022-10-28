ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 28, 2022.
On this day, Digital Content Producer Panagiotis Argitis departs from the station. He thanks all News 8 viewers who have enjoyed this segment for the last two years.
Sunrise Smart Start will continue to be posted during its regular schedule.
- 20-year-old shot multiple times inside Rochester nightclub
- Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
- Brighton physics teacher arrested on child pornography charges
- Webster CSD provides update on blackface incident
- Turkey prices rising amid national shortage
Weather forecast: Cold start with a sunny finish
Despite the chilly start, today will get a touch warmer than Thursday with highs into the mid-50s for most, which will place us right about average for this time of year.