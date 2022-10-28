ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, October 28, 2022.

On this day, Digital Content Producer Panagiotis Argitis departs from the station. He thanks all News 8 viewers who have enjoyed this segment for the last two years.

Sunrise Smart Start will continue to be posted during its regular schedule.

Despite the chilly start, today will get a touch warmer than Thursday with highs into the mid-50s for most, which will place us right about average for this time of year.