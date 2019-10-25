Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Officer Denny Wright will be released from the hospital on Friday.

Friends, family and many members of law enforcement gathered outside Unity Hospital to greet Wright as he heads home.

Newark Police are asking for help as they investigate the death of a person whose body was found Thursday, in Newark.

Police say Shawn Flanagan was found inside his home on Moore Street. They were there for a welfare check Thursday, after Flanagan failed to show up for work.

Don’t expect much in the way of sunshine today, if any. Clouds will remain stubbornly in place throughout the day. A boundary draped just to our south will serve as a path upon which a disturbance will travel to produce a few sprinkles or showers especially later this afternoon and into the first part of the evening. The day itself in Rochester, for the most part, should be dry. Temperatures will be at levels quite typical for this time of year. Look for highs largely in the 50s. Some parts of the Finger Lakes will be close to 60. .