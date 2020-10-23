Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

President Trump and democratic nominee Joe Biden took the stage for their final debate in Nashville Thursday night.

A large portion of the evening was spent discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, and each candidate’s proposed plan to deal with the virus.

Other topics included criminal justice reform and economic policies.

The rochester police department is offering a reward to anyone with information that can lead to an arrest in the mass shooting that happened on pennsylvania avenue last month.

They will be offering up to ten thousand dollars of reward money to anyone with information that leads to arrests and convictions of the suspects.

Two people died — Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander, both 19 years old — and 14 others were injured as a result of the shooting.

The Rochester Police Department held a virtual meeting with residents and business owners in the west ridge road area Thursday night. The video conference call happened following a shooting and fight early Monday morning.

Officers say a 22-year-old man was shot and a 48-year-old woman doused with gasoline during a gathering in the parking lot of west ridge plaza.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and did not provide any additional information during the video call.

Business owners in the plaza told News 8 that large crowds have become a common problem in the parking lot at night.

Police told concerned citizens that the best thing they can do to help break up those gatherings is call 9-1-1.

“If you see large groups in any of the plazas or racing up the street please call,” said Captain Nate Cornell. “We can’t be everywhere at once. No matter how many times we patrol certain plazas or parking lots, as soon as we leave the groups come right back, so we really do depend on the community to keep us updated on where they are and we will address the issue if we know where they are.”

Activists in rochester are calling on the monroe county district attorney to drop criminal charges against those arrested during protests since may 30-th.

That would include protests following the death of George Floyd, and protests over the death of Daniel Prude.

Organizers told the crowd that their fight for change will last well into next year, and involve activists running for office in the 2021 elections.

Greece police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing man.

Officials say 73-year-old James Elliot was last seen leaving his Kingsberry Drive home around 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he has moderate to severe dementia, adding that he left the location on foot.

Officials describe him as a white male, 5’9″, approximately 150 lbs with a long gray beard, medium length gray hair, and possibly wearing a hat. Police say he normally uses a cane to walk, but did not bring his cane when he left.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911.

Traffic Alert

Two lanes of 490 will be closed just east of Route 441 today, from 9am until noon.

The on-ramp to I-490 from Route 441 will also be closed.