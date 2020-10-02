Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. The president and first lady’s diagnoses come after one of their closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus Thursday.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER,” the President said on Twitter.

One person was killed and seven other were rescued in an apartment fire on Chili Avenue early Friday morning.

A neighbor on scene said the person killed was a woman in her 60s. According to the Rochester Fire Department, one person was hospitalized from the fire that started at 3 a.m. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, they say heavy smoking coming out of the building — which houses 12 units.

Attorneys for the seven suspended police officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death defended their clients at a press conference Thursday morning, held at the Rochester Police Locust Club.

“These officers are being mistreated unfairly,” said attorney Michael Schiano, who is representing Santiago. “Their lives have been threatened, there are bounties placed on their heads.”

A few protesters were arrested outside the Rochester Police Locust Club on Thursday following a press conference from the attorneys of the seven officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude.

It isn’t immediately clear how many people were arrested, but video shows a 14-year-old girl being taken into custody, along with a few others, including the 14-year-old girl’s father, protesters said.

October is the premiere autumn month in Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes. The weather this weekend will certainly live up to all of those expectations.

Friday will feature another round of scattered showers with highs in the 50s and drying conditions into the weekend. We may even get a few more waterspouts to develop over the middle of Lake Ontario Friday morning. Something to keep in mind! Expect chilly starts both Saturday and Sunday morning. Some spots Sunday morning will see overnight lows in the middle and upper 30s especially south of the Thruway. I am not anticipating any frost, but to be sure, the combination of the longer nights, and the chillier nights will help the fall foliage develop nicely!