Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, October 18, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines with the “Sunrise Smart Start” on Friday, October 18, 2019.

New York State’s ban on flavored vape products was supposed to start earlier this month — then it was blocked by the courts.

That could change soon.

The flavor ban can not go into effect until a court rules on a motion for a preliminary injunction that’s scheduled to happen on Friday.

A panel of judges at the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division decided the Rochester Police Accountability Board referendum will appear on the November ballot, and it will count.

Voters will be able to vote on if they want a Police Accountability Board that will investigate and oversee allegations of misconduct by the Rochester Police Department.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is fining the owner of the property where 3-year-old Bryce Raynor died this summer.

Raynor fell into a grease trap outside Tim Horton’s on University Avenue in Rochester.

OSHA found two safety violations coded as “serious” and issued a more than $8,000 fine.

A tentative agreement was reached this week between General Motors and the United Auto Workers potentially ending the longest strike in decades.

According to the president of UAW Local 1097, Dan Maloney, the council of union members have approved the agreement.

The next step is for union members nationwide to vote on the proposed agreement.

It’s been one of those days that will make us appreciate the weekend even more.



Lake effects in Western New York and the Finger Lakes always linger longer than most models can anticipate. Today is one of those occasions where the clearing process of the clouds in place will be painstakingly slow. It will also stay on the breezy side especially closer to Lake Ontario. Fortunately, it will be dry by this afternoon, and, if we’re lucky, we’ll end up with a few brief breaks of sunshine. Highs will be similar today to yesterday’s and woefully low for October: only near 50° at most.